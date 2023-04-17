Did you finish reading Chapter 215 and are looking for Blue Lock Chapter 216 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? To start the chapter, Gagamaru was surprised when Barou passed the ball. We then go to an intimate scene between Scuffy and Barou where Scuffy asks Barou to succeed him as the King of the Ubers. Will Barou do so and change his tune on Scuffy’s philosophy? We will provide Blue Lock Chapter 216 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 216 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 216 Spoilers and Raw Scans are typically released on Friday night or Saturday morning before the chapter officially releases online. Check back at these times because we will update this guide with any available Blue Lock Chapter 216 Spoilers and Raw Scans.

Blue Lock Chapter 216 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 216 release timeline is 10:00 PM JST on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

6:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 23

7:00 AM MDT Sunday, April 23

8:00 AM CDT Sunday, April 23

9:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 23

10:00 AM ADT Sunday, April 23

10:00 AM BRT Sunday, April 23

1:00 PM GMT Sunday, April 23

3:00 PM CEST Sunday, April 23

6:30 PM IST Sunday, April 23

8:00 PM ICT Sunday, April 23

9:00 PM PHT Sunday, April 23

10:00 PM JST Sunday, April 23

Related: Best Blue Lock Anime Watch Order

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 216?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 216 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 216 online for free. As al

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023