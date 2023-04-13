Blue Lock Chapter 215 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you read through Chapter 215 and can’t wait for the next chapter of Blue Lock to release? This chapter dealt mainly with Isagi. He showed us his true soccer IQ by instantly recognizing their tactics. However, he also realizes he needs to be a true leader. So the one burning question fans have is, do you think Isagi will beat Kaiser? We will provide spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 215 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 215 spoilers or raw scans have been released, but we will update this guide once they drop, so be sure to check back soon. They traditionally drop spoilers and raw scans on the Saturday before the next chapter is released.

Blue Lock Chapter 215 Release Timeline

Blue Lock Chapter 215 will be released at 10:00 PM JST on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

6:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 16

7:00 AM MDT Sunday, April 16

8:00 AM CDT Sunday, April 16

9:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 16

10:00 AM ADT Sunday, April 16

10:00 AM BRT Sunday, April 16

1:00 PM GMT Sunday, April 16

3:00 PM CEST Sunday, April 16

6:30 PM IST Sunday, April 16

8:00 PM ICT Sunday, April 16

9:00 PM PHT Sunday, April 16

10:00 PM JST Sunday, April 16

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 215?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read new chapters of Blue Lock online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 215 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

