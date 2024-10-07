Image Credit: Bethesda
Ewan McGregor Has Great Kenobi News

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 02:54 pm

It’s clear that fans of Kenobi have been disappointed by the lack of news on a second season. The first season did very well, but Disney has been tight lipped. However, Ewan McGregor recently offered a positive update on the series’ future.

At Los Angeles Comic-Con (via The Direct), McGregor revealed that the team behind the show is actively “exploring” the possibility of a second season. This comes after previous statements from Lucasfilm executives and the show’s director, Deborah Chow, suggested a second season was unlikely.

McGregor specifically mentioned the potential for stories between the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi season one and Alec Guinness’ portrayal of the character in the original Star Wars films. He also expressed interest in wearing the armor from the Clone Wars series, which would allow for a reunion with Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy. Christensen and McGregor have already come together in Obi-Wan Kenobi season one, and it’s been memed to no end.

Despite McGregor’s enthusiasm, Disney has yet to officially confirm or deny a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Prior to McGregor’s comments, fans were led to believe that the series was intended as a limited series, with “The Complete Series” listed on Disney+ for the first season.

However, Disney’s shifting release strategy and the recent lackluster performance of other Star Wars series like The Acolyte might get the studio to reconsider Kenobi. The show holds a strong fan following and is the third most popular Star Wars series on Disney+ behind The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. They have already tried and failed to gain a fanbase with The Acolyte, so it may be a better idea to stick with what works.

While there is no official confirmation yet, McGregor’s comments suggest that a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is not entirely out of the question. Fans eager for more adventures with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will have to wait for further announcements from Disney and Lucasfilm.

We’ll have to wait and see if there is any more news to whether or not Kenobi will return, but we sure hope it will.

