Are you wondering when the Fabricant 100 Chapter 5 release date is? We don’t blame how chapter 4 ended. Is it possible to end all human casualties without killing the remaining fabricants, or is it another trap? Why do you think Fabricant 100 is so nervous? Does she not want her deal to be void, or is there another deeper reason? Even if there is an alternative way, should they kill the fabricants anyways (besides their deal, that is)? These are all the questions we were left with, and unfortunately, chapter 5 will break the weekly release schedule. Here is everything you need to know about the Fabricant 100 chapter 5 release date and where to read it so you don’t miss out on the action.

Fabricant 100 Chapter 5 Release Date

Fabricant 100 Chapter 5 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, January 9, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 8 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, January 8 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, January 8 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 8 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, January 8 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, January 8 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, January 8 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, January 8 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, January 8 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, January 8 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, January 8 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, January 9 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Fabricant 100 Chapter 5?

You can read Fabricant 100 chapter 5 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the four previous chapter releases if you need to catch up on any previous Fabricant 100 chapters before the latest release. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Fabricant 100.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022