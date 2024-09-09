This House of the Dragon Character Might hold the Key To Major Secrets In Upcoming Spinoff

Mysaria, a character from the popular series House of the Dragon, could pave the way for a spinoff set in the mystical land of Yi Ti. Though seemingly a minor character, a detail from the pilot script reveals her origins as YiTish. This is a pretty significant deviation from the books and the show’s portrayal so far. This has gotten a lot of fans to question her potential role in bridging the franchise’s focus towards the East, especially with an animated series titled The Golden Empire set in Yi Ti already announced.

Yi Ti is often described as the fantasy world’s equivalent of ancient China. It’s a land with its own history and culture that spans further than the main storyline. It is one of the oldest civilizations with unique traditions and political structures, distinct from the familiar Westeros setting. that would be great for telling a story that doesn’t have to play to the characters of the books or shows.

The planned animated series is set in this mysterious land, but there are very few details. Mysaria is not a main character in House of the Dragon, but she’s familiar. Her YiTish connection could offer a smooth transition into this new setting, especially if she were the show’s main character (we’d have to see how the show accomplishes this). It would give viewers a familiar starting point, which would help the audience immerse themselves in the show.

The animated format of The Golden Empire also gives a lot of flexibility. That removes the need for expensive CGI, so the show could be even grander than Game of Thrones ever was. It also allows a new actress to take on the role since the studio can just draw the character.

There are plenty of opportunities to make this work because it’s a blank template, but we could see it come back to affect the House of the Dragon storyline. Since there are so few details, we’ll likely not know anytime soon.

