Are you wondering how to watch Baki in order? Baki has been around for almost 30 years and has had many seasons and OVAs. The newest season will release in 2023, so you still have time to rewatch the series in order if you have never seen it before or want a refresher on the story. The Baki franchise will take you a total of 65 hours to watch, which is more manageable than a lot of other anime series. So then, what is the best watch order to see Baki from his early days of training to the fighting master he is now? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Baki in order.

How Do You Watch Baki in Order?

Our Baki watch order will include everything in the franchise, including the anime and OVAs.

Grappler Baki: The Ultimate Fighter OVA (1994)

This OVA is available to watch on YouTube and lasts about 45 minutes. The Ultimate Fighter covers the Karate Tournament Arc from the Underground Arena Saga. This is a great place to start with the Baki franchise.

Baki the Grappler Season 1: Episodes 17 to 24 (2001)

This order may seem odd, but episodes 17 to 24 cover the Underground Arena saga, the first stage of the Baki manga. You will see Baki begin his training in martial arts, his start in underground arena fighting, and his first interactions with Kozue Matsumoto.

Baki the Grappler Season 1: Episodes 1 to 16 (2001)

From there, you will want to watch Episodes 1 to 16 as they cover the second saga from the manga, Childhood Saga. You will see Baki fight Yasha Ape, one of his feared enemies.

Grappler Baki: Maximum Tournament (2001)

Maximum Tournament is technically the second season of the Baki the Grappler. In it, we see Baki in the third saga of the manga series, Maximum Tournament. Baki takes on the best fighters from countries like America, China, and Japan in a tournament format.

Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Special Anime OVA (2016)

This OVA sets up the next arc by discussing the five prisoners who escape and travel to Japan. This was initially released as a 15-minute trailer with the 14th Baki-Dou manga volume. While not necessary to watch, it sets the mood and is fun.

Most Evil Death Row Convicts Saga (2018)

Most Evil Death Row Convicts is a two-part Netflix series that covers the fourth saga from the Baki manga. In it, we see five death row prisoners escape prisons worldwide and travel to Japan to find fighters who can beat them.

The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (2020)

The Great Raitai Tournament covers the Great Chinese Challenge and Godlike Clas of the Kids’ sagas from the manga. It is considered to be the second season of the Netflix series. In it, we see Baki participate in a Chinese martial arts tournament that only happens once every 100 years.

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre Season 1 (2021)

Baki Hanma is another Netflix series and is considered a sequel to season 2. This series covers the manga’s Combat Shadow Fighting and Great Prison Battle sagas. The first saga shows Baki taking on Rumina Ayukawa, a schoolboy who challenges him to a fight. Baki beats him and begins to train him. The second saga shows Baki purposely committing a crime to be imprisoned at the Arizona state prison and fight against Biscuit Oliva, the strongest man alive in the USA.

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre Season 2 (2023)

Netflix announced in March of 2022 that Baki Hanma would be renewed for a second season. No official release date has been provided, but production has been underway since the announcement. It is reported that Nobunaga Shimazaki will voice Baki for all 12 episodes.

The entire Baki franchise is available to stream on Netflix.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023