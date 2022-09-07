Galadriel is one of the main characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a warrior Elf who stays in Middle-earth to carry out the mission which consumed her brother, to hunt down Sauron. Her appearance in the show is a younger one than that rendered in The Lord of the Rings by the wonderful Cate Blanchett, but also one which shows her combat prowess and time before her role as lady of Lothlórien by The Fellowship of the Ring. But, being an Elf, she is effectively immortal, so nailing down just how old she is can be tricky, so read on for our guide on How Old Galadriel is in The Rings of Power!

How Old is Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

Galadriel was born in YT 1362 (Years of the Trees, which went to 1500 YT) and lived through the First Age (590 years) which makes her over 728 in the timeline of The Rings of Power when she is about to go to Valinor. Given that the show doesn’t clearly state what year each moment of the plot takes place, it’s tricky to identify, but key events in the series place Galadriel’s age, such as 1478 when Eregion is founded; 2228 when the Rings of Power begin to be forged; and 4169 when Sauron’s One Ring was cut from his hand, ending the Second Age.

While this places Galadriel nowhere near the insane age of Gandalf, she will have seen her fair share of events by the time of The Lord of the Rings. The Rings of Power showcases her decision to remain behind instead of going to Valinor and living out her days in eternal bliss and given her vocalized lack of trust in Annatar when he has his rings forged at Eregion, it’d be surely a different story had she chosen to stay on the ship after all.

This concludes our guide on How Old Galadriel is in The Rings of Power!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022, with a 2-episode premiere. The first season will have 8 episodes total, so check every Thursday for new content!

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2022