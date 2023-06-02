How Old is Gwen in Across the Spider-Verse?

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Are you wondering how old Gwen Stacy is in Across the Spider-Verse? This is only natural because the Gwen Stacy we see in the award-winning animated films is a different version than in the comic books. This is because the Spider-Verse films are not entirely based on one specific comic or series. Unfortunately, this can confuse her age and the other characters’ ages, mainly because of the time difference between the two films.

How Old is Gwen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Gwen Stacy was born Gwendolyne Maxine Stacy in New York during the year 2002 or 2003 on Earth-65 in the films. She is 15 years old during the events of Into the Spider-Verse. However, after the time warp from Into the Spider-Verse to Across the Spider-Verse, she is now 16 years old.

Here is Gwen Stacy’s character profile:

Age: 16

16 Universe: Earth-65

Earth-65 Species: Human

Human Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Eye Color: Blue

Blue Hair Color: Blonde

Gwen is 15 months older than Miles Morales in the animated films. This makes Morales 14 during the events of Into the Spider-Verse and 15 during Across the Spider-Verse. Gwen was supposed to be Morales’s romantic interest in the Spider-Verse animated films, but this idea was scrapped, and she became a mentor to Peter B. Parker.

Gwen Stacy was 19 years old when she died in the comics after Peter Parker attempted to save her when she was falling. It was confirmed that the whiplash effect caused by Spider-Man’s web stopping her suddenly was the cause. How this will be handled in the Spider-Verse movies is yet to be seen.

How Old is Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Women Spin-off?

No details on the Spider-Women spin-off have been provided yet. We only know that it will focus primarily on all of the characters with the title of Spider-Women. So far, it has been confirmed that the following characters will be featured:

Gwen Stacy – Spider-Gwen: (currently portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld)

(currently portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld) Jessica Drew – Spider-Woman: (currently portrayed by Issa Rae)

(currently portrayed by Issa Rae) Cindy Moon – Silk

It will be interesting to see how Gwen Stacy’s character arc is wrapped up in Beyond the Spider-Verse and where the Spider-Women spin-off will take place based on the events of the concluding film in the Spider-Verse trilogy.

