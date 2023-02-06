How Old is Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter?

Image: Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter has been a great experience for fans of Yoshihiro Togashi, whether you were a fan of Yu Yu Hakusho before this or simply appreciate quality manga. It follows multiple main characters on their paths as different forms of hunters, be it for bounties, treasure, beasts, or more. One particular Hunter, Kurapika, receives specific focus in the earlier Yorknew City arc and the current Succession Contest arc. With these characters often taking on heavy responsibilities, fans might be wondering just how old characters like Kurapika are in Hunter x Hunter.

How Old is Kurapika? What is His Age in Hunter x Hunter?

Kurapika is currently 19 years old in Hunter x Hunter, but at the start of the main story he was 17, with early flashbacks of him as being 12. He is one of the principal main characters of the series, and among the most popular of the entire cast among readers. He is a Zodiac, an elite Hunter whose abilities are recognized as of top-tier quality. He has been able to take down vicious foes including Uvogin while continuously rising to greater echelons among his peers.

Who is Kurapika?

For those who are still unfamiliar with the character or need a refresher, Kurapika is the last survivor of the Kurta Clan in Hunter x Hunter, and his appearances date back to among the earliest old issues. He is brilliant, a versatile fighter, and possesses the Kurta Clan’s special Scarlet Eyes, triggering an increase in physical power when enraged.

Kurapika is proficient in combat, skilled with numerous weapons, and a brilliant tactician, with Nen abilities that change from Conjurer in his usual state to Specialist when his Scarlet Eyes are active. His particular weapons of choice, various chains, are often noted and feared by his opponents.

Hunter x Hunter recently released chapter 400 on December 25, 2022. The series has gone on hiatus since then, so we will have to wait to see the results of Kurapika’s collaboration with Tubeppa Hui Guo Rou, the fifth prince of the Kakin Empire.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023