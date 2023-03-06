Image: Paramount Pictures, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions

Are you excited about Scream 6 and can’t get enough of the promotional materials that the studio is releasing? One of the more terrifying promotions is the ability to get a call from Ghost Face from Scream 6. This is a genius move because what makes Ghost Face so terrifying is picking up the phone and hearing its iconic voice. After the original movie came out, caller ID use increased by three times because it terrified viewers. So to commemorate the release of Scream 6 here is how to get a call from Ghost Face from Scream 6 to terrify yourself and your friends.

How to Get Ghost Face from Scream 6 to Call You

To date, Roger Jackson has done Ghost Face’s voice in every movie in the Scream franchise. Here is a fun piece of trivia you may not have known. Drew Barrymore and Neve Campbell never actually met Jackson and were speaking directly to him during the events of the original movie. Director Wes Craven hid Jackson on set, and Jackson watched the live filming of the scenes through a monitor so he could better react to them. This made the phone calls feel more realistic and highly terrifying compared to other entries in the franchise.

Here is how to get a call from Ghost Face from Scream 6:

Head to the Hello Ghost Face website Click the green Phone icon Enter the First Name of whoever wants the call Read and accept the Terms and Conditions Enter the Phone Number of whoever wants the call Click Next The call will be sent directly to Voicemail so check there for a personalized message. It has taken close to five minutes for a voicemail to show up in some instances.

Note: The call’s content will vary, so have fun with it because you can get a different message with each call.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023