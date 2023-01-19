Are you wondering how to vote for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 after the official announcement dropped today? The seventh annual event will occur in Tokyo on March 4, 2023. This is very exciting because so many great pieces of work and performances deserve to be rewarded for their contributions to the genre. What makes this even better is that the voice of anime fans will be heard through voting. Over 17 million votes were cast during 2022’s awards event, which is expected to be even higher this year. So then, how do you go about voting and making your voice heard, and how long is voting open? Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023.

How to Vote for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

You can vote by visiting the Crunchyroll Anime Awards page. You can choose from a total of 22 categories, with two special categories you cannot. You can vote one time per category, per email address, per day. There will also be a special Twitter voting for the Anime of the Year, which follows the same rules for your Twitter account. So make sure you vote right here for your favorites before time runs out. This year, you can vote between January 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT and January 25, at 5 p.m. PT. If you want to encourage your fellow anime fans to vote, then share your picks. Results will be announced on March 4 from Tokyo, Japan.

What are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Categories?

Here are all categories that you will see during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023:

Anime of the Year Best Action Best Animation Best Anime Song Best Character Design Best Comedy Best Continuing Series Best Director Best Drama Best Ending Sequence Best Fantasy Best Film Best Main Character Best New Series Best Opening Sequence Best Original Anime Best Romance Best Score Best Supporting Character Best Voice Artist Performance (English) Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) Must Protect At All Costs Character Presenter’s Choice Special Achievement Award

Where Can I Watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023?

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 will be streamed worldwide, but no official details have been provided regarding the live stream. We will update this guide once more details are provided, so you know exactly how to tune in online.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023