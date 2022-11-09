Monster High is a series of movies meant to tie in with the fashion doll franchise launched by Mattel in 2010. It features teenage children of iconic movie monsters and mythological creatures who attend the same high school and has been a hit with children and young teens. While the franchise and toy line hit a period of decline and discontinuation in 2018, they have since recovered, and there are a ton of films you can watch if you’re into the toys or enjoy the characters. Here’s how to watch all the Monster High movies in order.

Monster High Movies Viewing Order

To watch the Monster High movies you’ll want to know that the series had attempted a reboot in 2016 before the 2018 discontinuation. There are separate continuities of the Monster High universe, shown by their different animation styles, with their viewing orders listed below:

Monster High First Generation 2D (2010-2011)

Monster High: New Ghoul at School (2010)

Monster High: Fright On! (2011)

Monster High First Generation 3D

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012)

Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores (2012)

Monster High: Friday Night Frights (2013)

Monster High: Ghouls Rule (2013)

Monster High: Scaris: City of Frights (2013)

Monster High: 13 Wishes (2013)

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! (2014)

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Monster High: Haunted (2015)

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015)

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef (2016)

Monster High Second Generation 3D

Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Monster High: Electrified (2017)

Monster High Third Generation

Monster High: The Movie (2022)

This should work if you’re wanting to watch the movies in order. With the exception of the latest movie, all of them are animated with a distinctive style, with the latest being a live-action movie released on October 6, 2022. Keep up with the adventures of Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue, and Cleo de Nile with these movies, and check out the tv series, video games, and more!

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022