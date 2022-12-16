Are you wondering how to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe in order? The one thing that DC does right is its animated films. They started with standalone movies and then moved to shared universes like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are currently 48 animated movies from DC, but not all share the same universe, stories, or characters. The DC Animated Movie Universe movies are all inspired by elements of The New 52 and have cast, characters, plot elements, and settings in common. There are 17 movies in this shared universe, so it may be hard to know where to start but look no further! Here is how to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe in order.

How to Watch the DC Animated Movie Universe in Order?

The DC Animated Movie Universe started in 2013 with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, ended in 2020 with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and then got an epilogue in 2022 with Constantine: The House of Mystery. You can currently stream all DC Animated Movies on HBO Max. Here is the entirely chronological watch order of all seventeen movies in the DC Animated Movie Universe:

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) Justice League: War (2014) Son of Batman (2014) Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015) Batman vs. Robin (2015) Batman: Bad Blood (2016) Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016) Justice League Dark (2017) Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017) Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018) The Death of Superman (2018) Constantine: City of Demons (2018) Reign of the Supermen (2019) Batman: Hush (2019) Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019) Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020) Constantine: The House of Mystery (2022) (The House of Mystery serves as the epilogue to the DCAMU, with Matt Ryan reprising his role as John Constantine)

After you finish the above movies in the DC Animated Movie Universe, you can move on to the Tomorrowverse, the DCAMU’s successor and next shared universe.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022