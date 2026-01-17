‘I’m pretty sure it is true’: Lawrence drops bombshell about why she didn’t get Tarantino role

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed she lost the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because people said she wasn’t beautiful enough. The part eventually went to Margot Robbie. Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games, shared this claim during an interview on an entertainment show.

According to the NY Post, Lawrence said Tarantino actually wanted her for the 2019 film. She then shared the shocking feedback she believes stopped her from getting the role. “And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate.’ And then they didn’t,” Lawrence stated.

This is a bold claim from an Oscar-winning actress. But there’s some background that might support her story. In 2017, when Lawrence was reportedly being considered, Sharon Tate’s sister Debra publicly commented on the potential casting.

Sharon Tate’s sister had strong opinions about the casting choice

Debra Tate, a victims rights advocate, made it clear she didn’t think Lawrence had the right look. She was quoted saying Lawrence wasn’t “pretty enough to play Sharon.” Debra said her personal choice would be Margot Robbie “simply because of her physical beauty and even the way she carries herself is similar to Sharon.”

After Robbie was cast, Debra Tate visited the set and was very impressed. She later said watching Robbie perform made her cry because Robbie “sounded just like Sharon.” This isn’t the first time Lawrence has faced public rejection in her career.

Lawrence admits she’s slightly unsure if this is exactly what happened. “I’m pretty sure it is true,” she said. “Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it.” She added another possibility: “Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just like went out of their way to call me ugly.”

Tarantino’s version of events doesn’t match Lawrence’s story at all. The director said in 2021 that he never had Lawrence in mind for Sharon Tate. Instead, he was considering her for the part of Manson Family member Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a role that went to Dakota Fanning. Despite these setbacks, Lawrence maintains close friendships in Hollywood, including her bond with Emma Stone.

Lawrence also revealed she previously turned down a different Tarantino role and regrets it. In 2015, she was offered the role of Daisy in The Hateful Eight. That part went to Jennifer Jason Leigh, who earned an Oscar nomination. “I turned it down. I should not have done [that],” Lawrence admitted.

