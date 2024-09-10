“Inexcusable”: NICKMERCS Publicly Condemns Dr Disrespect In Recent Posts

While some netizens are welcoming Dr Disrespect back to streaming, others, including former friends, aren’t so gracious in the face of the infamous streamer’s comeback.

Nick Kolcheff, a.k.a NICKMERCS, recently spoke out against Dr Disrespect and those remaining loyal to him following the infamous content creator returning to streaming after admitting to sending explicit messages to a minor in a now-deleted tweet.

Being controversial in his own way, Nick doesn’t mind speaking publicly about his disdain for Dr Disrespect’s return to the internet, throwing around a number of heated comments about the streamer’s Twitch ban. After being labeled a fake friend by devoted Dr Disrespect fans, Nick responded, stating:

Now I’m a sh** friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app. NICKMERCS

While Nick and Dr Disrespect previously had history as collaborators, it would seem as though Nick draws the line at messaging minors – something that some of his fans, shockingly, seem to be arguing with him about in his comment section. In addition to NICKMERCS turning his back on Dr Disrespect, other former collaborators have spoken out against Doc, such as DrLupo, who stated in a stream:

You do not defend that, there’s no defending it. DrLupo

While Dr Disprect says that he still has more to disclose regarding his Twitch ban, there’s no changing his public admission of guilt, even if he did eventually delete the original post.

Source: Dexerto

