GAME NEWS

“Inexcusable”: NICKMERCS Publicly Condemns Dr Disrespect In Recent Posts

More content creators are speaking out against Doc's return to the internet.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:22 pm

While some netizens are welcoming Dr Disrespect back to streaming, others, including former friends, aren’t so gracious in the face of the infamous streamer’s comeback.

Nick Kolcheff, a.k.a NICKMERCS, recently spoke out against Dr Disrespect and those remaining loyal to him following the infamous content creator returning to streaming after admitting to sending explicit messages to a minor in a now-deleted tweet.

Being controversial in his own way, Nick doesn’t mind speaking publicly about his disdain for Dr Disrespect’s return to the internet, throwing around a number of heated comments about the streamer’s Twitch ban. After being labeled a fake friend by devoted Dr Disrespect fans, Nick responded, stating:

Now I’m a sh** friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app.

NICKMERCS

While Nick and Dr Disrespect previously had history as collaborators, it would seem as though Nick draws the line at messaging minors – something that some of his fans, shockingly, seem to be arguing with him about in his comment section. In addition to NICKMERCS turning his back on Dr Disrespect, other former collaborators have spoken out against Doc, such as DrLupo, who stated in a stream:

You do not defend that, there’s no defending it.

DrLupo

While Dr Disprect says that he still has more to disclose regarding his Twitch ban, there’s no changing his public admission of guilt, even if he did eventually delete the original post.

Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.