Former Twitch Employee Responds To Dr Disrespect’s Threats Following His Comeback Stream

Following Dr Disrespect’s “comeback” stream on September 6, 2024, the former Twitch employee that originally posted about the streamer’s misconduct has spoken out about Dr Disrespect’s threats he made during the stream regarding “repercussions” for leaking the reason behind his permanent Twitch ban.

Back in June 2024, allegations were brought forth by multiple Twitch staff regarding the reason for Dr Disrespect being permanently banned from the platform, spearheaded by Cody Conners, who alleged that the streamer had been sending explicit messages to a minor in 2017. Dr Disrespect confirmed the allegations in a now-deleted tweet, and took a hiatus from the internet before recently returning to try and defend himself in a stream called “THE TRUTH”.

Conners recently responded to the claims made by Dr Disrespect in his comeback stream through a series of hilarious tweets, including one where Conners shared a screenshot of a ChatGPT message that read: “What kind of lawyer do I need when I am definitely not getting sued?”

He later tweeted out a similar jab that stated: “Siri, when do I need to leave for the courthouse if I don’t have to go?”

Siri, when do I need to leave for the courthouse if I don’t have to go? — Cody Conners (@evoli) September 8, 2024

While there’s no confirmation, the tweets do indicate that Conners isn’t worried about Dr Disrespect taking any form of legal action against him following the declarations made in his latest livestream.

As of writing, there’s been no news on whether Dr Disrespect will take any of the Twitch employees (former or otherwise) to court, but the streamer did state that he still has “more to disclose”, so, only time will tell.

Source(s): Cody Conners on X, Dexerto

