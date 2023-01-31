Infinity Pool Parents Guide — How Violent is This Movie?

Image: Elevation Pictures

Infinity Pool is the hot horror flick out in cinemas right now, by Brandon Cronenberg. For those familiar with the Cronenberg name, he is the son of iconic body horror director David Cronenberg, signaling a dynasty of cerebral, artistic horror film directors. The movie has been highly well-received but described as a challenging film to watch, not suitable for all ages. But is Infinity Pool a trendy, high-appeal experience like M3GAN, or something more violent and disturbing where younger viewers should check the parents guide?

Infinity Pool Parents Guide — What is the Age Rating, and How Violent is the Movie?

Infinity Pool is rated R in the United States, meaning if you’re under 17 years old you must watch the film accompanied by a parent or guardian. In Canada, it is rated 18A, which means you must be 18 to attend or go with an adult, and in the UK it is rated 15, deemed unsuitable for anybody under 15.

Infinity Pool was originally given an NC-17 rating for its initial cut, but after editing it was brought down to an R according to IMDb. It is rated R for graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and some language. It’s not suitable for younger audiences to watch unsupervised, and many theaters will be checking IDs before allowing younger viewers into their shows.

Is Infinity Pool Worth Checking Out?

Arguably, any horror movie that receives positive ratings but generates buzz due to its disturbing content is at least worth looking into. It’s noted as a graphic film that fetishizes violence, but really gets viewers talking after the movie as well. It also demonstrates that Brandon Cronenberg casts away any doubts about his abilities, and does not use his father’s name while pushing an inferior product. It does not ape the content of the body horror master, but rather creates a mind-bending, arthouse experience all on its own. It also features an awesome, eye-grabbing cast including Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth.

Infinity Pool released in cinemas on January 27, 2023, after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023