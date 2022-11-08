Is Black Panther Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus? How to Watch and Stream the Movie

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is perhaps one of the most anticipated movies of the MCU Phase 4 slate and will serve as the sequel to Black Panther (2018), directed by Ryan Coogler. Although Wakanda Forever was set to release earlier, production halted after the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought T’Challa to life in the MCU since his first outing in Captain America: Civil War.

One result of the pandemic saw Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms become more of an integral part of our lives. Most of us are also wondering if Black Panther Wakanda Forever would be on OTT platforms like Disney Plus. If not, what are the alternatives?

Will Black Panther Wakanda Forever be on Disney Plus during Release?

Unfortunately, Black Panther Wakanda Forever won’t be available on Disney Plus right at release. It will, however, come to the platform at a later date. This assumption can be made from the fact that previous movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe also made their way onto the streaming platform a few weeks after they hit the box office.

However, the time period after which Black Panther Wakanda Forever makes it to Disney Plus can be assumed to last only a couple of months. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made it to Disney Plus after 70 days of release, while Thor: Love and Thunder made it to the OTT platform after around 60 days of release.

Both movies performed considerably well at the Box Office thus their release on Disney Plus was delayed. If the movie doesn’t do well at the Box Office, it will hit the streaming platforms earlier.

When Does the Movie Hit the Theatres?

As of now, Black Panther Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 11, 2022. You won’t be able to stream it at release either.

A few familiar faces will be seen on screen once the movie hits the theatres. Many characters from the previous Black Panther movie will be reprising their roles in this installment as well.

That’s all we know about the arrival of the movie on Disney Plus. For more information on movies and TV series, don’t forget to check out our Entertainment column!

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022