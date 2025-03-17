‘I Have Been Drowning’: Justin Bieber Expresses In Honest And Mysterious Instagram Post

In an honest and open post on social media, Justin Bieber has shared his thoughts about feeling unsure of himself and the difficulties of handling negative emotions. On March 16, the famous singer used Instagram to talk about hate and mental health, admitting that he often felt like he was “drowning” while trying to deal with these feelings.

Bieber wrote in all capital letters, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate,” explaining how being told to hide these emotions made him feel alone and like he couldn’t safely admit to having them. “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there,” he said. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?” This thoughtful post is one of several recent updates that have connected with fans, who have been worried about his well-being in recent times.

Just a few days earlier, on March 13, Bieber opened up more about his struggles, saying, “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy.” He shared that he often felt like a fraud, adding, “Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts.” The 31-year-old musician also admitted that he often feels “unequipped and unqualified most days,” a feeling that many people who deal with imposter syndrome can relate to.

Image via Justin Bieber

Bieber’s recent posts come as fans have become increasingly concerned about his health and well-being, especially after noticing changes in how he looks and acts. On March 8, he shared a post saying, “We have nothing to prove today, just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything ♥️,” which seemed to address these concerns.

Despite the growing rumors and speculation, a representative for Bieber has denied any issues with his health. Someone close to the couple also responded to rumors about drug use, calling the claims “exhausting and pitiful.” They emphasized that the accusations are not true and that “people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

On a more personal note, Bieber has been enjoying his new role as a father after the birth of his son, Jack Blues, in August 2022. The child is shared with his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Fans have shared their hope that the singer is on a path toward healing as he deals with the challenges of fame, mental health, and family life.

Sources: People, Justin Bieber/Instagram, TMZ

