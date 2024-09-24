Image Credit: Bethesda
Little Mermaid Actor Coming To The Boys

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Sep 24, 2024 04:24 pm

An acclaimed actor and musician known for their roles in Hamilton and The Little Mermaid is set to join the cast of the hit superhero series, The Boys, for its fifth and final season. It’s a big change, and very important for those who are fans of the actor or The Boys.

The announcement was made on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the show, stating that Daveed Diggs would be a series regular but keeping details about his character under wraps. The fifth season of The Boys will conclude the show’s story, so many eyes are on it.

While the specific plot details remain undisclosed, the addition of Diggs to the cast suggests that the final season will introduce new and intriguing characters. These might be characters that can make a big difference. Given his versatility as an actor, Diggs’ role could range from a complex anti-hero to a cunning villain.

Unfortunately, we just get the cryptic, “New S5 crumbs… let’s all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He’ll be playing a character in the show. That’s all ya get for now.” We can’t do more than guess, but with it being a big announcement, Diggs obviously isn’t going to be a small-time character. He will likely be a huge addition to the cast and may be set to disrupt everything.

The Boys Season 5 is currently in production, with an expected release date in late 2025 or early 2026. The Boys is a very successful series, and we’ll likely see some kind of spin-off. Diggs may be there to set up a spin-off, too. We can only speculate for now, but it’s clear that there are big things ahead for The Boys. If you’re a fan, make sure to keep coming here for more information about it.

