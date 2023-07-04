Master Martial Asumi Chapter 4 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kawada

Have you completed reading the third chapter of the thrilling new Shueisha manga on MMA and are eager to know about Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 spoilers, release timeline, and recap? To everyone’s surprise, the second chapter of this manga showed us more of Asumi’s skills, and they started a fight, but we will have to wait until Chapter 3 to see it concluded. To help you stay updated, we will provide the spoilers and raw scans for Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 as soon as they are released, so you don’t have to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 Recap

In this chapter, Nito fights Okiba, and it becomes evident that he lacks striking ability. Instead, Nito focuses on staying alive long enough to find an opportunity to grapple Okiba. Finally, Nito seizes the moment and employs specific techniques deemed illegal in MMA. The fight ends in a draw when the clock runs out. During a conversation between Nito and Okiba, we learn that Nito’s Grandfather has developed his style called Asumi-style Mixed Martial Arts.

The chapter concludes with some family drama when Nito’s despised elder brother, Kazuro, makes a surprise appearance at the gym. In the previous two chapters, Nito referred to Kazuro as a “deadbeat” while talking to his sister. However, Kazuro is a professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, and Nito’s comment did not reflect his employment status or work ethic. Instead, it was because Kazuro abandoned their family when their grandfather’s Alzheimer’s disease worsened.

Martial Master Asumi Review

I am truly impressed by the recent sequences in this series, especially the fighting scenes in the third chapter which are incredibly intelligent. However, to fully comprehend the series, one needs to possess a significant amount of technical knowledge, especially if they fail to pay attention to each panel. Additionally, the previous chapters contain a clever series of hints revealing Asumi’s grandfather’s exceptional knowledge, which Asumi lacks. It’s entertaining to see the early setup of various elements, such as Nito’s bloodlust and the contrasting rules between Jiujitsu and MMA, making martial arts manga such a joy to read. Overall, this series is highly rewarding for those who take the time to examine it closely.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be available midweek. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 Release Timeline

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 9, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 9

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 9

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 9

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 9

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 9

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 9

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 9

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 9

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 9

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 9

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 10

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 10

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023