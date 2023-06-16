Image: Riya Hozmi

Are you looking for Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 2? To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 Recap

The chapter begins with the Demon Lord deciding to go on a food tour when they visit the Royal Capital to resurrect Nica and Keane. Shocked that it will take them two months on foot to reach the Royal Capital, the Demon Lord says there are other ways of getting there, but they should stay the night in The Broder Village. While there, they find no villagers, but when they run into a seemingly innocent pig, they discover it is a young boy named Rody who was cursed by demons. Once Rody was half-cleansed of his curse, he told them the story of accidentally allowing stray demons Dingo and Dinga into the church, where they turned all the villagers into pigs because the flesh of humans cursed into pigs is tasty.

Unfortunately, Dingo and Dinga made the mistake of talking crap about the Demon Lord, who, in return, spectacularly defeated them. After they were defeated, the curse was lifted from the remaining villagers, who were no longer pigs. However, the two critical aspects of this chapter are that the Demon Lord was lonely, and his grasp from preventing demons from attacking the human realm may only last for a short time longer. Is this foreshadowing what’s to come in future chapters of the manga?

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 Spoilers

Currently, there are no Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans. Rest assured. We’ll keep you updated as soon as any spoilers become available. Check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 Release Timeline

The Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Friday, June 23

9:00 AM MST Friday, June 23

10:00 AM CST Friday, June 23

12:00 PM EST Friday, June 23

1:00 PM AST Friday, June 23

2:00 PM BRT Friday, June 23

5:00 PM GMT Friday, June 23

7:00 PM CEST Friday, June 23

9:30 PM IST Friday, June 23

11:00 PM ICT Friday, June 23

12:00 AM PHT Saturday, June 24

1:00 AM JST Saturday, June 24

Where Can You Read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 3?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Demon Lord Exchange!! on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023