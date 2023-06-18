Image: Kawada

Have you completed reading the first chapter of the thrilling new Shueisha manga on MMA and are eager to know about Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 spoilers, release timeline, and recap? The first chapter of this manga covered a lot of ground and left us excited to see how the story unfolds. To help you stay updated, we will provide the spoilers and raw scans for Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 as soon as they are released, so you don’t have to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 1 Recap – Asumi Nito

This chapter follows the story of Asumi Nito, a student who is bullied by his peers often. However, his classmate and best friend, Fuchida, comes to his defense. During their conversation, Fuchida explains the benefits of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), which incorporates striking, grappling, and ground fighting. Fuchida was drawn to MMA after being bullied out of his basketball club and witnessing a fight on TV. Later, Nito accidentally bumps into a girl named Okiba, who he finds cute. He also reveals his guilt over his grandfather’s dementia, which he feels responsible for after his father’s car accident.

Nito and Fuchida end up practicing MMA with Okiba at her gym, but Nito accidentally punches her in the face and leaves feeling ashamed. Unfortunately, he then runs into his bullies again, but this time, he reveals that he is trained in MMA and that his grandfather was a famous MMA star. At the end of the chapter, his grandfather asks him if it feels good to be in a fight, and Nito admits that he doesn’t enjoy inflicting pain but feels good. This led to him becoming more dedicated to his MMA training with Fuchida and Okiba.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate that spoilers will be available midweek. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 Release Timeline

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 25

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 25

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 25

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 25

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 25

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 25

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 25

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 25

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 25

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 26

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

