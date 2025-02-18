Mexico To Sue Google Over Gulf of America Renaming

Mexico is waiting for a response from Google about a disagreement over the name of the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps. The Mexican government has asked Google to change the name back to “Gulf of Mexico” and has warned that it might take legal action if Google doesn’t comply.

In a letter from Cris Turner, Google’s vice president for government affairs, the company said it wouldn’t change its current policy. This policy was put in place after former President Donald Trump referred to the body of water as the “Gulf of America.” On Google Maps, the name appears as “Gulf of America” in the U.S., “Gulf of Mexico” in Mexico, and “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)” in other areas.

Google argues that it follows established mapping practices and uses various sources for accuracy, stating that international treaties don’t determine how private mapping companies label geographical features. The company is open to meeting with Mexican officials.

Mexico contends that Google’s policy is a violation of its sovereignty since Mexico controls about 49% of the Gulf, while the U.S. controls around 46% and Cuba about 5%. The name “Gulf of Mexico” has been recognized internationally by the United Nations since 1607. Mexican officials have stated they won’t accept the renaming of a geographical area they control and will pursue legal action if Google does not change its policy.

This disagreement also reflects ongoing tensions between Mexico and the U.S., especially in light of Trump’s earlier remarks. The current Mexican government is trying to work with the U.S., including high-level meetings on trade and security, to avoid larger conflicts.

Google shows both names in the maps shown to users outside the U.S., so it’s not like they’re stamping it down everywhere. A lawsuit between Mexico and Google may not immediately go Mexico’s way, as the GDP is $1.789 trillion, and Google’s net worth is $2.266 Trillion, so the company has the money to fight back.

Source: APNews

