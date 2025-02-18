Elon Is Sending SpaceX Team To Overhaul FAA Air Traffic Control System

After a tragic midair collision over the Potomac River that killed 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working on major changes with help from SpaceX. The accident revealed serious issues within the FAA, such as insufficient staff and crowded airports.

Recommended Videos

These problems got worse when hundreds of probationary FAA employees, who were crucial for air traffic control, were let go. While the union representing these workers said the number of job losses was in the hundreds, the exact number hasn’t been shared. This happened during a wider effort by the Trump administration to decrease the federal workforce.

A team from SpaceX visited the Air Traffic Control Command Center in Virginia to evaluate the current system and talk to air traffic controllers. Their aim is to create a safer and updated air traffic control system. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced this partnership, saying SpaceX would look at existing tools and suggest improvements.

Wikimedia Commons

However, SpaceX’s involvement, led by Elon Musk, has faced criticism. Some are worried about a conflict of interest, given Musk’s role as a major government contractor and his connection to a department that was involved in the recent layoffs of FAA employees.

Critics have also pointed out that Musk influenced the removal of the previous FAA administrator after SpaceX was fined for not submitting safety data. Duffy responded to these concerns, stating that the FAA often provides tours of the command center to various groups, including the media.

The FAA is under increased scrutiny now, with many air traffic workers reporting unsafe conditions due to understaffing and poor facilities. At the time of the collision, the FAA didn’t even have a permanent leader.

Letting go of probationary employees, many of whom had been with the FAA for less than a year, has raised alarms about the increased workload and safety risks for the remaining workers. The union expressed concern about how these job losses affect an already stretched workforce, noting that the dismissals targeted probationary employees with fewer rights to appeal.

Source: The Verge

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy