My Hero Academia 377 Release Date, Where to Read, and Spoilers | When Does the Chapter Debut?

My Hero Academia‘s final arc is currently underway, with the series’ 376th chapter ending with the heroes in a tough spot, as they have to worry about both Shigaraki and All for One, all while Dabi and Toga’s Sad Man’s Parade bring further chaos into the battlefield. But when will My Hero Academia’s chapter 377 debut? And, when it does, where will you be able to read it?

My Hero Academia 377 Release Date & Where to Read

Fortunately for all who cannot wait for the release of the new chapter, My Hero Academia’s chapter 377 is set to be released on Friday, January 6, 2022. With that said, although it is very likely that the chapter will become available online a few days earlier unofficially, you will be able to read it officially on release date through Viz Media’s official site and Shueshia’s MangaPlus, where the chapter will become available at 07:00 AM PST / 9:00 AM EST.

As you wait, don’t forget to check out a full look at the series’ 2023 celebratory art, which was revealed by the series creator and mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi, on his official Twitter.

My Hero Academia 377 Spoilers

According to a full summary of the chapter, revealed by user Newkerzy on the Mangahelpers Forum, the chapter will once again be on the short side, featuring only 11 pages. With that said, you can check out a brief overview of the leaked summary below:

According to the full leaked summary of the chapter, My Hero Academia’s upcoming chapter 377 will further escalate things, as Toga’s clones will cross the portal to the other battlefields and start attacking Aizawa, President Mic, and Monoma, causing the latter to look away from Shigaraki and thus allowing the villain to both gain control of his quirks and regain a part of his consciousness. Meanwhile, Skeptic will continue to hack his way through the U.A. High School systems.

According to the summary, the chapter will end with La Brava appearing to counter Skeptic’s advances, all while the second user’s quirk continues to take a toll on Deku’s body.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023