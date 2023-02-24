Image: Kohei Horikoshi and Shueisha

Are you wondering what the My Hero Academia Chapter 381 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 380 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? In Chapter 380, Inasa releases a huge Whirlwind that sucks up all the Twice Doubles and states that he is the only one who gets to decide the direction the wind blows. Don’t worry, though, because you won’t need to wait for the official release, as we have provided you with a chapter summary and several pictures of Chapter 381 raw scans. Here is everything you need to know about the My Hero Academia Chapter 381 release timeline and spoilers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 Release Timeline

Image: Kohei Horikoshi and Shueisha

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, February 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, February 26

8:00 AM MST Sunday, Febru ary 26

9:00 AM CST Sunday, February 26

10:00 AM EST Sunday, February 26

11:00 AM AST Sunday, February 26

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, Febr uary 26

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, February 26

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, February 26

8:30 PM IST Sunday, February 26

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, February 26

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, February 26

12:00 AM JST Monday, February 27

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs

My Hero Academia Chapter 381 Spoilers

Image: Kohei Horikoshi and Shueisha

Here is the My Hero Academia Chapter 381 summary:

Title: “Darkness”

The chapter begins with Camie confused by the fact that AFO has a face now and Shishikura saying that he will get revenge for his father. His desire was to kill AFO, but he will not give in to hate. He will inherit his father’s efforts as a jailer.

Other Shiketsu students arrive and start helping the heroes on the ground to deal with the Twice clones. Pixie Bob says the focus has shifted to immobilizing Toga and defeating AFO, saying that all heroes with long-range quirks should go fight him.

Tsukauchi contacts Hawks and he thanks him for sending reinforcements, but Tsukauchi says that the Shiketsu students were already on their way before he even asked. The future of the war is tied to what will happen in Gunga, so they need to stop All for One asap.

AFO says that they were cautious about the risk of him stealing the heroes’ quirks, so initially they only sent Endeavor and Hawks to fight him, but now they’re desperate. AFO laughs and uses a quirk combo, growing wings and throwing a laser with black lightnings.

The attack hits many heroes, including Kamui and Kinoko, and Hawks realizes that he’s now using more quirks. Shishido says that they cannot be intimidated and that the defending heroes need to contain these blows. They finally got AFO to stop and fight instead of running.

AFO asks why they think they have any chance without the only man who could match him, they don’t know what he’s capable of at his peak. Everyone there was born during All Might’s time of peace, so they didn’t live through the dark times when everyone feared him.

As All for One talks about his kingdom of darkness, we see a panel of Banjo standing in front of several fallen buildings. And while he’s saying all this we see two panels of Dabi flying after Endeavor, totally burned.

The wind goes towards AFO and Inasa says that he knows all of that, because they learn about it in modern history class. He has decided to support Shoto and Endeavor, so his boiling blood will not give in to fear. AFO is impressed by his quirk and thinks about stealing it.

AFO uses the wind in his favor to propel his attacks and hits some heroes, but they tell Inasa to continue. Inasa himself gets hit in the face, but he’s not shaken and says that his quirk gets stronger on windy days. Instead of fearing the past, he wants to see the future.

Hawks says that if he has helped Tokoyami on his journey, even if just a little, then that makes him very grateful that he was born with those dirty wings. The chapter ends with Tokoyami hitting All for One with his BLACK ANKH BALDR, boosted by Inasa’s wind.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023