Image: Kohei Horikoshi and John Hunt

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 388 spoilers and release timeline guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 387? The end of the last chapter shows Rei using her ice to stop Endeavor and Dabi before they explode in the sky together. However, we have the My Hero Academia Chapter 388 spoilers and release timeline that will answer any questions about the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 388 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 388 spoilers haven’t been released yet. However, we will update this guide once they do release. We expect them to drop any day now, so check back soon!

My Hero Academia Chapter 388 Release Timeline

The My Hero Academia Chapter 388 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 14

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 14

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 14

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 14

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 14

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 14

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 14

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 14

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 14

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 14

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 14

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 15

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 388?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 388 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 388 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023