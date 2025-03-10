‘Old, Tired Narrative’: Hailey Bieber’s Rep Debunks Latest Allegations of Her Liking Video That Mocks Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Recently, drama resurfaced between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, thrust into the spotlight by a viral TikTok post. Now, a representative for Hailey is stepping in to clear the air.

The controversy kicked off when TikTok content creator courtneypresto claimed that Hailey liked a video mocking Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. This video compared past photoshoots featuring Gomez and Blanco, with the user wondering which was “the worst.” However, it appears that this claim has misled fans.

“This never happened,” Hailey’s representative stated in a message to US Weekly. “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

The tension between Gomez and Bieber dates back to 2018, the year Gomez and Bieber ended their lengthy on-and-off relationship. Just months later, Justin and Hailey tied the knot, leading to much speculation and rampant rumors about their relationship dynamics.

Interest in the duo’s relationship was reignited in 2023 when fans accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of mocking Gomez’s eyebrows in a social media post. Fans began scrutinizing Hailey’s social media presence for supposed signs of emulation or ridicule directed at Gomez.

The situation reached a peak when Gomez took the initiative to address the rumors surrounding their conflict. In March 2023, she expressed concern for Hailey’s wellbeing, saying, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Following Gomez’s statement, Hailey expressed gratitude for Gomez’s support in an Instagram story and mentioned they were seeking to move past the false ongoing narrative. “Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently than they were intended,” Hailey remarked, emphasizing the importance of understanding in social media interactions.

The Rhode Beauty founder has consistently condemned the rumors about her relationship with Gomez, stating, “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

