Are you wondering when the One Piece chapter 1071 release date is and if there are any spoilers available? We don’t blame you, as chapter 1070 left us with many unanswered questions. Kizaru now realizes that the Straw Hats are teaming up with Vegapunk, and he intends to interrupt those plans by sending all battleships to Egghead Island. It is an exciting chapter, and waiting until the next release may be challenging. No worries, though, as we have the One Piece chapter 1071 release date and spoilers that will itch your One Piece scratch!

One Piece Chapter 1071 Release Date and Spoilers

We have provided an easy-to-follow release guide, so you know precisely when One Piece chapter 1071 will be released in your time zone. We have also provided all the details regarding the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1071.

One Piece Chapter 1071 Spoilers

One Piece is arguably the most popular manga and has the most leaks out of any series. A teaser from One Piece chapter 1071 has been released on social media, giving us a lot of information about the story we will experience. Here is everything covered in the spoiler:

Kuma arrives at the Red Port, causing a panic, and heads towards the World Government’s symbol near the Mary Geoise lift.

We are then taken to Egghead Island, where we see an interaction between Stussy and Lucci regarding the Marine’s orders. Lucci wants to attack Luffy and Vegapunk. We also see CPO agents blocking all ports and ships on Egghead Island.

Inside the lab, real Vegapunk calls an unknown person for help and is confident this mysterious person can take care of the CPO while they escape the island.

The “Frontier Dome” disappears, and everyone is confused about why. The CPO uses “Geppou” to approach the lab when Pythagoras returns to the “Frontier Dome,” trapping them inside.

Kaku is about to destroy the Thousand Sunny with “Rankyaku,” but Zoro wakes up and blocks his attack. There is a battle that lasts 3 panels of chapter 1071.

Chopper, Luffy, and Jinbe reunite with the crew, and Robin realizes that real Vegapunk has disappeared. The chapter then cuts back to the lab where Bonney is chasing real Vegapunk.

The Kid’s crew is shown to be approaching Elbaf.

The chapter then takes us to Marine Base G-14, where Vice Admiral Doll argues that all ships must return to Egghead Island. Chapter 1071 ends with Garp’s ship arriving at the G-14 port, where Garp orders a crying Helmeppo and Hibari to fight pirates and rescue Koby.

One Piece Chapter 1071 Release Date

One Piece chapter 1071 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Friday, January 6 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Friday, January 6 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Friday, January 6 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Friday, January 6 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Friday, January 6 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Friday, January 6 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Friday, January 6 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST FridayWednesday, January 6 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Friday, January 6 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Friday, January 6 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Friday, January 6 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Saturday, January 7 (Japan)

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1071?

You can read One Piece chapter 1071 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three previous chapter releases if you need to catch up on any previous One Piece chapters before the latest release. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including One Piece.

The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023