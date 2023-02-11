Are you excited for Episode 1051 of One Piece to come out? We don’t blame you because some inspiring events happened in the last episode. Luck for us, a preview of Episode 1051 was released on Twitter, leaving us very excited about what could happen. First, the animation is extremely well done, and it looks like no expense was spared. Second, fans speculate that we will finally see one of the most iconic events from any panel in the manga. What is it, you might ask? Continue reading below to find out! Here is the One Piece Episode 1051 Preview and Release Timeline that will tide you over until you can watch the episode that covers a massive milestone for Luffy and will change the anime from now on.

One Piece Episode 1051 Preview

The title of Episode 1051 is called “The Legend Returns! Luffy’s Heavenly Fist Roars!” You can get a preview of the episode below:

Fans are excited because they will finally see the split sky panel from chapter 1026, where Luffy and Kaido clash with Haoshoku Haki, splitting the skies, as shown in the picture above.

One Piece Episode 1051 Release Timeline

One Piece Episode 1051 is expected to be released at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The episode will be available in the United States an hour and a half after its initial air in Japan on Crunchy Roll. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

6:00 PM PST Saturday, February 11 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

7:00 PM MST Saturday, February 11 (Denver, Calgary)

8:00 PM CST Saturday, February 11 (Chicago, Regina)

9:00 PM EST Saturday, February 11 (New York, Toronto)

2:00 AM GMT Sunday, February 12 (UK and Ireland)

3:00 AM CEST Sunday, February 12 (Europe)

7:30 AM IST Sunday, February 12 (India)

10:00 AM PHT Sunday, February 12 (Philippines)

11:00 AM JST Monday, February 12 (Japan)

The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023