Are you wondering how many seasons of One Piece there are? We don’t blame you because the first episode aired in 1999 and has been going strong. There are now 1045 One Piece episodes plus the special episodes and movies. It would take you roughly 23,000 minutes to watch all 1045 episodes. That’s a lot of One Piece! You can watch One Piece on multiple streaming platforms, but knowing which platform has what episodes and story arcs can be complicated. Here are Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll episodes explained, so you know exactly how and where to watch them based on your goals.

How Many Seasons of One Piece are There? Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll Episodes Explained

You can watch One Piece on any of the three streaming platforms, so don’t worry if you don’t subscribe to a specific one. However, if you want to watch One Piece in its entirety, we recommend you watch it on Crunchyroll, as that has the most episodes broken down by the proper story arcs.

Netflix

Netflix currently has 13 seasons, 325 episodes, of One Piece, each covering a specific story arc. The story arc and the number of episodes are listed below:

East Blue: 61 Episodes

Entering into the Grand Line: 16 Episodes

Enter Chopper at the Winter Island: 15 Episodes

Alabasta: 38 Episodes

TV Original 1: 13 Episodes

Sky Island: 30 Episodes

Sky Island: The Golden Bell: 22 Episodes

The Naval Fortress: 11 Episodes

The Foxy Pirate Crew: 22 Episodes

The "Water Seven" Chapter: 35 Episodes

Enies Lobby: 21 Episodes

CP9: 22 Episodes

Goodbye Going Merry: 19 Episodes

Hulu

Hulu has 11 seasons and 750 episodes total, and their story arcs aren’t as organized as Netflix or Crunchyroll’s catalogs.

Season 1: Episodes 1-53

Season 2: Episodes 54-144

Season 3: Episodes 145-205

Season 4: Episodes 206-263

Season 5: Episodes 264-303

Season 6: Episodes 304-384

Season 7: Episodes 385-456

Season 8: Episodes 457-516

Season 9: Episodes 517-574

Season 10: Episodes 575-628

Season 11: Episodes 629-750

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll currently has 13 seasons, comprising 1045 regular episodes plus special episodes that are taken into account in this total. The series has been broken down into the following story arc episode blocks:

East Blue: Episodes 1-61

Alabasta: Episodes 62-135

Sky Island: Episodes 136-206

Water 7: Episodes 207-325

Thriller Bark: Episodes 326-384

Summit War: Episodes 385-516

Fishman Island: Episodes 517-574

Punk Hazard: Episodes 575-629

Dressrosa: Episodes 630-699

Dressrosa: Episodes 700-746

Silver Mine: Episodes 747-750

Zou: Episodes 751-782

Whole Cake Island: 783-878

Reverie: Episodes 879-891

WANO KUNI: Episodes 892-Current

