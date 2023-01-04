Are you wondering how many seasons of One Piece there are? We don’t blame you because the first episode aired in 1999 and has been going strong. There are now 1045 One Piece episodes plus the special episodes and movies. It would take you roughly 23,000 minutes to watch all 1045 episodes. That’s a lot of One Piece! You can watch One Piece on multiple streaming platforms, but knowing which platform has what episodes and story arcs can be complicated. Here are Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll episodes explained, so you know exactly how and where to watch them based on your goals.
How Many Seasons of One Piece are There? Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll Episodes Explained
You can watch One Piece on any of the three streaming platforms, so don’t worry if you don’t subscribe to a specific one. However, if you want to watch One Piece in its entirety, we recommend you watch it on Crunchyroll, as that has the most episodes broken down by the proper story arcs.
Netflix
Netflix currently has 13 seasons, 325 episodes, of One Piece, each covering a specific story arc. The story arc and the number of episodes are listed below:
- East Blue: 61 Episodes
- Entering into the Grand Line: 16 Episodes
- Enter Chopper at the Winter Island: 15 Episodes
- Alabasta: 38 Episodes
- TV Original 1: 13 Episodes
- Sky Island: 30 Episodes
- Sky Island: The Golden Bell: 22 Episodes
- The Naval Fortress: 11 Episodes
- The Foxy Pirate Crew: 22 Episodes
- The “Water Seven” Chapter: 35 Episodes
- Enies Lobby: 21 Episodes
- CP9: 22 Episodes
- Goodbye Going Merry: 19 Episodes
Hulu
Hulu has 11 seasons and 750 episodes total, and their story arcs aren’t as organized as Netflix or Crunchyroll’s catalogs.
- Season 1: Episodes 1-53
- Season 2: Episodes 54-144
- Season 3: Episodes 145-205
- Season 4: Episodes 206-263
- Season 5: Episodes 264-303
- Season 6: Episodes 304-384
- Season 7: Episodes 385-456
- Season 8: Episodes 457-516
- Season 9: Episodes 517-574
- Season 10: Episodes 575-628
- Season 11: Episodes 629-750
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll currently has 13 seasons, comprising 1045 regular episodes plus special episodes that are taken into account in this total. The series has been broken down into the following story arc episode blocks:
- East Blue: Episodes 1-61
- Alabasta: Episodes 62-135
- Sky Island: Episodes 136-206
- Water 7: Episodes 207-325
- Thriller Bark: Episodes 326-384
- Summit War: Episodes 385-516
- Fishman Island: Episodes 517-574
- Punk Hazard: Episodes 575-629
- Dressrosa: Episodes 630-699
- Dressrosa: Episodes 700-746
- Silver Mine: Episodes 747-750
- Zou: Episodes 751-782
- Whole Cake Island: 783-878
- Reverie: Episodes 879-891
- WANO KUNI: Episodes 892-Current
The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.
The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.
- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023