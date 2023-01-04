Are you wondering when the One Piece chapter 1072 release date is and if there are any spoilers available? We don’t blame you, as chapter 1071 left us with many unanswered questions. What will real Kuma do now that he has arrived at the Red Port? Who is this mysterious person that Vegapunk called? It is an exciting chapter, and waiting until the next release may be challenging. No worries, though, as we have the One Piece chapter 1072 release date and spoilers that will itch your One Piece scratch!

One Piece Chapter 1072 Release Date and Spoilers

We have provided an easy-to-follow release guide, so you know precisely when One Piece chapter 1072 will be released in your time zone. We have also provided all the details regarding the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1072.

One Piece Chapter 1072 Spoilers

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1072 will not be leaked until January 16 to January 18th by popular, per a popular leaker. Don’t worry, though, as this will give you plenty of time to view those spoilers before the chapter’s official release date. We will update this guide once the spoilers have leaked.

One Piece Chapter 1072 Release Date

One Piece chapter 1072 is expected to be released at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, January 21, 2023. We will update you if this release date changes. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Friday, January 20 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Friday, January 20 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Friday, January 20 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Friday, January 20 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Friday, January 20 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Friday, January 20 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Friday, January 20 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Friday, January 20 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Friday, January 20 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Friday, January 20 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Friday, January 20 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Saturday, January 21 (Japan)

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1071?

You can read One Piece chapter 1072 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three previous chapter releases if you need to catch up on any previous One Piece chapters before the latest release. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including One Piece.

The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023