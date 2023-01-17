Are you wondering when One-Punch Man Season 3 will release and the details surrounding the cast, story, and characters? We don’t blame you because Season 2 ended on a crazy cliffhanger that left with many questions about Garou, the Monster Association, and the Hero Association. Most fans believe the creators should have covered at least one more chapter to have a better ending, but here we are. It has been over three years since this finale, and we have been given much information regarding Season 3 until recently. Here are all the details regarding One-Punch Man Season 3, like the cast, release date timeline, and more.

One-Punch Man Season 3: Cast, Release Date Timeline, And More

Unfortunately, we still have not been given an official release date for One-Punch Man Season 3 since it was announced in August 2022. This unknown date has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delays and shifting in projects by important figures of the anime series. For instance, Shing Natsume, director of seasons 1 and 2, has moved on to Yojohan Time Machine Blues. In addition, the One-Punch Man anime also moved studios from Madhouse to JC Staff for Season 2. Therefore, we still don’t know if this team will continue with Season 3 or if another studio will undertake it.

No information regarding the cast has been released, but we don’t foresee any changes except for new additions for any characters introduced in Season 3. If anything regarding the voice cast, changes will update this guide with that information as soon as possible.

However, we have been given teasers over social media that give us insight into what we should expect for Season 3 regarding content and characters from the manga. So what content does the One-Punch Man anime cover from the manga? Season 2 ended on Chapter 84 of the manga, meaning that Season 3 will start with Chapter 85. On the hero side, we will see Saitama and Genos, but we should also see the likes of Zombieman, Metal Knight, Child Emperor, and Atomic Samurai.

Based on the chapter location within the manga and the teaser poster for season 3, we will continue to explore Garou, the Hero Hunter’s story. Also, on the antagonist front, we will most likely see Saitama fight the Hero Association, which sees him as a threat. This will result in an epic war between Evil Natural Water, Fuhrer Ugly, and Royal Ripper.

You can stream One-Punch Man on major streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023