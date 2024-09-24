RDJ Is Confirmed To Be Coming To Four Marvel Movies

Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ), best known for his portrayal of Iron Man, is slated for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a surprise announcement at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Downey revealed that he will be taking on the iconic role of Doctor Doom, the formidable antagonist from the Fantastic Four comics. However, this doesn’t mean a single movie, this means many.

Downey’s Doom will debut in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2026. This film, directed by the Russo Brothers, will see Doom stepping in as the primary threat to the Avengers. With Doom’s complex history and vast capabilities, it should be a resounding fight. After Doomsday, Doom’s storyline will continue in Avengers: Secret Wars, also directed by the Russo Brothers, and is set for release in 2027.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This film promises a multiversal clash, bringing together heroes and villains from across the Marvel multiverse. Downey’s Doom is poised to play a pivotal role in this event, potentially setting the stage for emotional confrontations with characters who remember Tony Stark.

In addition to his film appearances, Downey will be lending his voice and likeness to two new attractions at the Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus. The first, Avengers Infinity Defense, is a high-tech ride letting fans team up with various MCU heroes to beat a Thanos variant. Downey’s Iron Man will be among the characters featured in this experience.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The second attraction, Stark Flight Lab, gives a unique flight simulation experience inspired by Tony Stark’s technology. RDJ has reprised his role as Stark specifically for this attraction, further solidifying his connection to the character even as he explores new roles within the MCU.

While these four projects are confirmed, there are also rumors that Downey may also appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, slated for release in 2025. As Doctor Doom has deep ties to the Fantastic Four’s origin story, his presence in their film would be narratively fitting. However, the director has remained tight-lipped about the possibility, leaving fans to speculate until an official announcement has been made.

