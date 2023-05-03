Image: Yuto Suzuki and Shueisha

Are you looking for a Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? For example, Chapter 116 showed us Sakamoto being efficient as always by saving the passengers of that car and crushing that other guy with the car he hooked and pulled over, two birds with one stone. After that, he asks for a ride to save his friend. Unfortunately, Golden Week in Japan delayed the release of all Shueisha Mangas, like Sakamoto Days. However, we will have the Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 spoilers and raw scans, so you won’t have to wait until the official chapter release.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 Spoilers

Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 8, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 7

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 7

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 7

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 7

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 7

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 7

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 7

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 7

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 7

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 7

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 7

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 8

Where Can I Read Sakamota Days Chapter 117?

You can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 117 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 117 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

