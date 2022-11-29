Image: 20th Century Studios

Are you wondering how Sigourney Weaver’s new Avatar: The Way of Water character is tied to her old one? Weaver’s character, Dr. Grace Augustine, was one of the movie’s primary characters, and she was an important figure in the Resources Development and Administration’s (RDA) stay on Pandora. She also played a pivotal role in the survival of Jake and Neytiri during the epic battle against the RDA. Her new character is named Kiri, apparently surprisingly tied to Augustine. Here is everything you need to know on how Sigourney Weaver’s new Avatar character is apparently tied to her old one in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sigourney Weaver’s New Avatar Character Apparently Tied to Her Old One

Augustine was a member of the Resources Development Administration (RDA), just like Jake Sully and Colonel Miles Quaritch. She was in charge of the Avatar program during the movie’s events. Augustine was the author of Pandoran Botany, a book discussing Pandora’s plants comprehensively. She was the driving force behind the peace with the Omaticaya clan. Augustine also established the school where the clan interacted with the humans of the RDA. Her ultimate goal was to understand the sacred bond between the Na’vi and the planet of Pandora.

Augustine helped Jake and Neytiri during the primary events of Avatar, which led to her untimely death caused by Avatar’s antagonist Quaritch. Weaver’s new character, Kiri, was born from Augustine’s Avatar, which means she is technically her daughter.

Who is Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Kiri possesses the tsaheylu, which is the bond all Na’vi share with the wildlife of Pandora. Kiri’s ability is taken a step further, though, because she can communicate directly with the goddess Eywa, which no Na’vi has been able to do. Her profound power could result from her mother communicating with Eywa before her death. Another way Kiri could be tied to her mother is through her mother’s goal of trying to understand the sacred connection between the Na’vi and the planet of Pandora.

Another explanation is that Eywa may have given Kiri’s abilities in honor of what her late mother accomplished between the humans and the Omaticaya clan. Her accomplishments positively impacted the Na’vi, and she was a true champion for their success.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022