Star Trek Veterans Return for New Starfleet Academy Series

Several familiar faces from the Star Trek universe are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The production has begun filming, and a set photo revealed familiar faces.

Robert Picardo, known for his portrayal of the Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH) Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Prodigy, is confirmed to be coming to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. In addition to Picardo, other seasoned actors are also returning. Tig Notaro will reprise her role as Jett Reno from Star Trek: Discovery, while Mary Wiseman and Oded Fehr will also make guest appearances, reprising their roles from the same series (as confirmed by Paramount+).

School is in session, cadets! Today marks the official start of production as the #StarTrek Stage welcomes #StarfleetAcademy. pic.twitter.com/i6Bmtz5Tuh — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) August 26, 2024

This news comes as the production of Starfleet Academy is underway, with the cast and crew gathering for a table read photo shared on Twitter. The series, which focuses on a new generation of cadets, is expected to delve into the challenges and adventures of young Starfleet officers as they navigate their training and prepare for the vastness of space.

The returning actor, whose character has not been specified, brings a wealth of experience to the series. Their previous appearances in the Star Trek franchise have endeared them to fans and solidified their status as a beloved figure in the sci-fi universe.

While details about the roles the actors will play in Starfleet Academy remain scarce, their presence is sure to add a layer of nostalgia to the series. As the production continues, more information about the actors’ involvement and the specific role their characters will play (teacher or visiting officers probably). We also imagine the cadets will look up to them and the famous captains who have come before, like Kirk and Picard. We may see references like that to older shows in Star Trek.

The return of these characters will help boost the popularity among Star Trek fans who have been watching for years, so this is a huge win for Star Trek.

