Texas Lawmakers Push To Legalize Sports Betting

Texas State Representative Charlie Geren has brought back a proposal to make casino gambling and sports betting legal in Texas. This plan, called House Joint Resolution No. 137, aims to change the constitution so the state legislature can oversee and allow these activities, including taxing the operators.

Recommended Videos

If approved, the amendment would be presented to Texas voters in November 2025. The proposed changes would limit the number of licensed casinos to ten and cap state taxes on the revenue from casino and sports betting at 15%. The legislature will determine the specific rules about how to get a license, the fees, how casinos operate, and where they can be located if the amendment passes.

Texas May Be Next Sports Gambling State

Previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have not succeeded, facing strong opposition from religious groups, law enforcement advocates, and lawmakers.

However, it seems that opinions are starting to shift. Governor Greg Abbott has shown some support for sports betting and wants voters to decide on the issue through a constitutional amendment. This comes after past efforts to pass a sports betting measure in the Senate that ultimately stalled due to opposition from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Related: Cowboys Finally Picked 2025 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Sands Corp. has been actively working to support gambling legalization in Texas, investing a lot of money into the cause during the 2023 legislative session. Representative Geren’s renewed effort reflects what some believe to be a more favorable attitude toward gambling among political leaders.

Still, it is unclear whether the proposal will succeed. Geren has noted that the legislative process can be unpredictable. The outcome will depend on overcoming ongoing opposition and gaining support from both legislators and the public. Voter approval is necessary to change the Texas Constitution, which has been a significant challenge given the history of resistance to legalized gambling in the state.

Source: keranews

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy