The Witcher: Blood Origin | What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a fascinating story in the Witcher universe, laying out the origins and practically the creation of The Continent as we know it. The series is a brief 4-episode show on Netflix with a pretty great cast and at least one surprising guest appearance that will excite fans but leave them asking questions. If you’ve played the games, or are watching the show for the first time, you might be wondering what the Conjunction of the Spheres is in The Witcher: Blood Origin, and we’re happy to clear things up.

What is the Conjunction of the Spheres in The Witcher and Why is it Important?

The Conjunction of the Spheres was the cataclysmic collision of realms causing different species including countless monsters to be trapped in the world of The Witcher, happening 1,500 years before the events of the games or the show. It’s believed by the Elves in the story that humans were brought to The Continent by the Conjunction, their world being destroyed. The rifts opened by the colliding realms also resulted in the presence of magic, but also presented conflict and uncertainty due to all of these creatures and powers being introduced and thrown together.

The Conjunction of the Spheres occurred 300 years before the events of Blood Origin, making this the closest story to the Conjunction, chronologically. The miniseries is poised to show the events leading to this moment in Witcher history, as well as its effects on the Elven civilization previously thriving in the realm. The Conjunction brought magic and conflict to the inhabiting races of The Continent, and those who were unable to understand, wield, or master it, were placed at a disadvantage.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will release on Netflix on December 25, 2022, consisting of 4 episodes.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022