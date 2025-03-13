“This Isn’t Coincidental, It’s a Pattern”: Police Chief with Unusual History Allegedly Assisted Diddy in Rape Cover-Up

In a surprising twist in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal troubles, shocking claims have come to light involving John Pelletier, who is currently the Chief of the Maui Police Department. Pelletier is now being accused of helping to cover up a gang rape incident that allegedly involved the rapper, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and comedian Druski (Drew Desbordes).

These accusations are outlined in a recent court filing, which describes how Pelletier supposedly assisted Diddy and others in hiding the crime. It’s important to note that Pelletier was not the Chief of Police at the time of the alleged incident in 2018; he was serving as a Police Captain in Las Vegas back then.

According to the claims, Pelletier falsely presented himself as a Contra Costa Sheriff when responding to a 911 call about a sexual assault in Orinda, California. The court documents explain that he allegedly misled the victim and a concerned neighbor by telling them they had received previous noise complaints before telling the victim, Ashley Parham, to find a way to get home.

“Pelletier, falsely posing as a Contra Costa Sheriff, told [the alleged victim] and the neighbor that they had received several noise complaints prior to the neighbor’s call and instructed [Ashley Parham] to find a way to get home,” the filing states, as reported by the New York Post.

Parham also claims that Pelletier gave an envelope, which allegedly contained money, to the neighbor who called the authorities, raising suspicions of possible bribery. Although Pelletier and the others named in the lawsuit have strongly denied these allegations, the involvement of the police chief has made an already high-profile case even more complicated.

Pelletier was placed on administrative leave after these claims surfaced, but a spokesperson for him has defended his actions, saying the accusations are baseless. They argued that Parham is trying to exploit the legal system by spreading false information.

This lawsuit isn’t new; Parham first filed it against Diddy in October 2024, but the recent changes to the case now include Pelletier and the celebrities. The charges are drawing a lot of attention, not just because of the famous people involved, but also because of Pelletier’s controversial history in law enforcement.

Online commentators have been digging into Pelletier’s past, pointing out that he was in a leadership role during the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting and was also the Chief when the devastating Lahaina fire happened in Hawaii. Critics have noted that during the Lahaina disaster, blocked exits led to many children going missing, which has increased public distrust in Pelletier’s leadership.

On platforms like Reddit, users express skepticism regarding Pelletier’s track record. One commenter named Few_Complex5351 stated, “Pelletier is a walking case study in how power protects itself. From Mandalay Bay to Lahaina to Diddy, he’s always in charge when the story needs to be controlled. This isn’t a coincidence, it’s a pattern. Who put him in these roles and what else don’t we know?” Another user, HilariousButTrue, remarked, “This is just so bizarre. If you told me this was a plot for a movie I would think it’s too far fetched to make a script for but here we are and it’s reality.”

