‘This World Makes No Sense’: Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski React to ‘Outlandish’ Allegations, Both Named in Diddy Lawsuit

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski have been named in an amended lawsuit that expands on allegations against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The plaintiff, Ashley Parham, alleges that in March 2018, she was gang-raped at a residence in Orinda, California, by Combs, Beckham Jr., Druski (real name Drew Desbordes), and others.

According to the lawsuit, filed in California late Friday, Parham claims that during the alleged assault, Druski poured oil on her body and used her “like a slip and slide” before raping her. She also alleges that Beckham Jr., who is referred to as “Cornelius” in the lawsuit—a name corresponding with his middle name, Cornelious—participated in the attack. The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages.

Both Beckham Jr. and Druski have strongly denied the allegations.

“Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense,” said Beckham Jr. in response to Druski’s tweet. “I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. S–ts stupid.”

Druski also responded publicly, posting on social media: “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t even a public figure in 2018—I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

This latest lawsuit comes as Combs faces mounting legal troubles. The music mogul is currently facing federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, stemming from an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody while awaiting trial.

Legal experts say the addition of Beckham Jr. and Druski to the lawsuit complicates an already high-profile case. As public figures, both men now face reputational damage and potential legal battles of their own.

If the case moves forward, it could lead to a lengthy legal process with significant media attention. Neither Beckham Jr. nor Druski has been charged with a crime related to Parham’s allegations, and both maintain their innocence.

