Titans Season 4: Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know

Titans Season 4 is almost here, and for DC fans, this is another great piece of entertainment along with the recent, crowd-pleasing release of Black Adam. In the last season, we saw an intensive dive into Gotham City for the show, along with explorations of key Bat-family members. It was the best exploration yet into the Titans as a team along with their allies, even if at times it felt like Batman’s rogues and allies cast too large a shadow. The cast of Season 4 will feature some prominent members of the Teen Titans rogues gallery, so we’re excited!

Titans Cast

Much of the original cast of Titans will continue to appear on the show as regulars, as well as returning recurring characters like Tim Drake, but the big featured villain of the season will be Brother Blood. Here’s the full cast list:

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

as Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire

as Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven

as Ryan Potter as Garfield ‘Gar’ Logan / Beast Boy

as Joshua Orpin as Conner / Superboy

Along with the regular Titans lineup, we see Season 4 key supporting characters and villains alike featured here:

Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem

as Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood

as Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

as Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx

as Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor

as Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl

as James Scully as Bernard Dowd

Titans Season 4: Release Date

Titans Season 4 will premiere on November 3, 2022, on HBO Max along with other services like Crave or Netflix for international viewers. The show is a popular streaming series for DC which provided a springboard for other streaming series to thrive, including Doom Patrol. Lex Luthor will get his Titans debut this season, which will surely play into Conner’s backstory since he bears his DNA. Notably, Deathstroke also seems to make an appearance in the trailer, although original actor Esai Morales’ IMDb profile doesn’t seem to currently include this return to the character.

It’ll be nice to see Tim Drake continue to develop into his role as the third Robin and to see exciting added details like Beast Boy finally getting a proper costume. This season looks to be diving into the occult with particular characters like Jinx and Brother Blood at the forefront, in what appears to be a season fully dedicated to seeing the Titans team developing more into their roles than ever before.