Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 8 Release Date and Episode 7 Recap

Image: Lay-duce

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Is a hit anime airing on Crunchyroll based on the beloved manga, praised for its characters and art style. It’s a charming romantic comedy/slice-of-life series with a fun tomboy lead character who is seemingly hopelessly in love with her childhood friend/neighbor. The anime adaptation has been highly anticipated and is currently underway, licensed by Crunchyroll. We’ve seen Tomo Aizawa and Junichiro Kubota’s story play out for several episodes so far, with how they see each other and their supporting cast. But coming up to the release date for episode 8, it might be good to refresh yourself on Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 8 Release Date

Tomo-chan Is a Girl episode 8 has a release date on February 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, simultaneously with English dub and Japanese subbed episodes. It releases every Wednesday at that time and we will see that pattern for the rest of the series. In case you’re keeping track of time, that means episode 7 is out right now and you should probably go check it out! But for the viewers curious about release times we’ve got a handy release date guide with time zones for Tomo-chan Is a Girl from episode 8 onward:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — February 22, 2023, 10:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — February 22, 2023, 12:00 PM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — February 22, 2023, 1:00 PM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — February 22, 2023, 2:00 PM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — February 22, 2023, 3:00 PM BST

UK and Ireland — February 22, 2023, 6:00 PM GMT

Europe — February 22, 2023, 8:00 PM CEST

Moscow — February 22, 2023, 9:00 PM MSK

India — February 22, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — February 23, 2023, 10:00 PM ICT

Episode 7 Release Date and Recap for Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Tomo-chan Is a Girl episode 7 released on February 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET on Crunchyroll. Along with the above release times, this means that English-language viewers, along with fans of the original Japanese dub, can watch simultaneously. Additionally, viewers in Russian, French, and German audiences can watch episodes 1-3 so far. The episode is split into two stories, Junichiro’s Promise and When Tomo Puts On a Swimsuit.

The episode’s first half, Junichiro’s Promise explores Junichiro’s past and how he bonded with Tomo. It was not the most positive of early interactions, with Tomo getting overexcited, breaking one of the boy’s games and Junichiro getting upset with her rather quickly. However, he meets her family and they bond, playing together from then on.

In When Tomo Puts On a Swimsuit, it’s largely a “Beach Episode” trope, an anime staple but a chance for Jun to see Tomo as a girl in a frankly hilarious fashion. Jun’s tastes in women, as it turns out, are quite simple, and on display when Tomo reveals how she looks in a swimsuit, paralleled earlier in how he first meets her mother. But it shows a side of their relationship he hadn’t acknowledged and continues to turn their chemistry into something more than two childhood friends.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl premiered on January 5, 2023, on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023