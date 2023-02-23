Tomo-chan is a Girl Episode 9 Release Date and Episode 8 Recap

Image: Lay-duce

Tomo-chan is a Girl is a charming romantic anime adaptation of the popular eponymous manga where tomboy Tomo Aizawa pines for Junichiro Kubota. It’s a fun, hilarious story that explores its protagonist and her struggles to be noticed by her crush, a childhood friend who often doesn’t see beneath the surface of what he means to her. The anime has recently released episode 8, and viewers have quickly watched and digested its bite-sized content, and are eagerly anticipating the release date of episode 9 for Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Tomo-chan is a Girl Episode 9 Release Date

Tomo-chan is a Girl releases episode 9 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. The show releases the Japanese subbed and English dub versions simultaneously every Wednesday at that time, as is the pattern for the rest of the series. The series will run for 13 episodes, and if you’ve been keeping track, be sure to check Crunchyroll right now, as the show is available right now there, with episode 8 having just been released.

For fans who are living outside of the above time zones, you’ll find this release date time zone guide handy, with times listed below:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — March 1, 2023, 10:00 AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — March 1, 2023, 12:00 PM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — March 1, 2023, 1:00 PM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — March 1, 2023, 2:00 PM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — March 1, 2023, 3:00 PM BST

UK and Ireland — March 1, 2023, 6:00 PM GMT

Europe — March 1, 2023, 8:00 PM CEST

Moscow — March 1, 2023, 9:00 PM MSK

India — March 1, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — March 2, 2023, 1:00 AM ICT

These times are after the show airs in Japan on March 2, 2023, at 12:30 AM JST on Tokyo MX.

Tomo-chan is a Girl Episode 8 Recap

Tomo-chan is a Girl continues Tomo’s story where she continues to find growth in her bond with Jun, who is continuously seeing her as a woman. Her friends encourage this to the point of suggesting she goes to the fireworks with Jun, which he enthusiastically accepts, although she doesn’t realize how excited he is. Tomo continues to impress and bewilder Jun with her feminine side while still not letting go of who she is, to the chagrin of the festival staff. But she is not ready to risk losing her bond with Jun with a proper confession, at least not yet.

In the second bite-sized installment of the episode, Tomo shows frustration at the sudden distance Jun is showing between them. Unbeknownst to her, this is due to Jun’s feelings growing more complicated, but when she shows that she’s still the childhood friend he knows, he grows more comfortable with her again.

It’s difficult to foresee what comes next in the story, especially if you have not read the manga, but let’s hold out hope that things work out for our protagonist. Most importantly, be sure to check Crunchyroll at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET on March 1, 2023, for the latest episode!

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023