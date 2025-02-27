Travis Kelce Battled Secret Illness Before Super Bowl—Do We Know if it is Career Ending?

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, is facing a decision about his future with the team as he approaches a reported deadline of March 14 to decide if he will return for the 2025 season. Adding to the uncertainty, it was recently revealed that Kelce was dealing with a serious, undisclosed illness leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

This is the Super Bowl LIX that the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach shared on a podcast that Kelce was battling this illness before the Super Bowl. Veach noted that while Kelce wasn’t at his best, the Eagles’ strong performance made his health less of a factor in the game’s outcome.

Despite this, Veach expressed confidence that Kelce will return for the upcoming season, pointing to the remaining year on his contract and Kelce’s competitive drive as reasons to believe he’ll continue playing. Veach also mentioned that Kelce left the Super Bowl feeling motivated to keep playing.

Wikimedia Commons

However, Kelce hasn’t officially announced his decision yet. After the Super Bowl loss, he said he needed time to think about his future, stressing that if he does return, it will be with full commitment to his teammates and the game. He acknowledged the possibility of continuing his career but emphasized the need to carefully consider whether playing another season is the right choice for him, given the physical and mental demands of professional football.

The March 14 deadline adds pressure to the situation. While the Chiefs’ leadership seems confident Kelce will return, Kelce himself has been more cautious, saying he needs time to weigh his options. This difference in tone has created some uncertainty about his future in the NFL. For now, the situation remains unresolved, and everyone is waiting for Kelce to make his final decision.

