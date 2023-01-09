Trigun Stampede Episode 2: Release Time, Where To Watch & More

As fans patiently await a new chapter in the story of Vash the Stampede, fans of the Trigun series have something to look forward to once again. Being brought to life by ORANGE, Trigun Stampede gives fans of the franchise a reason to smile again. Seeing Vash on the screen once again is proving successful, as viewers love this revamped retelling of the story.

But, when will viewers be able to catch the next episode of this new Anime series, and where will they be able to watch it? Let’s dive in, get ready, steady, and roll into the next section and see when Vash and the crew will be back on our favorite streaming networks.

Trigun Stampede Episode 2 Air Date

For fans eager to get back into No Man’s Land once more, they’ll only need to wait a little while longer. This anime is following a weekly release schedule, giving viewers the chance to get emotionally ready for the next chapter.

For those hoping to tune into the next episode, make sure to clear some time on January 14, 2023, to catch it as soon as it goes live. The best times to tune in will be as follows:

Pacific Time – 6:00am

– 6:00am Central Time – 8:00am

– 8:00am Eastern Time – 9:00am

– 9:00am British Time – 2:00pm

– 2:00pm European Time – 4:00pm

Where To Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 2

For fans hoping to catch the newest episode of this Anime, fans will want to check out either Crunchyroll or Hulu to see this episode, as well as any new episodes that will continue to premier in the future. With a fair number of episodes premiering in the future, viewers will have plenty of action to see with Trigun Stampede.

As viewers continue to watch the adventures of Vash and company, it will be interesting to see how they continue to grow and evolve, even though it may be a retelling of the original story once more.

Trigun Stampede is available now on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023