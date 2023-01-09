Is Trigun Stampede A Remake Or Sequel?

While being one of the greatest anime of the 90s, it seems that Trigun is going to have the opportunity to wow a whole new audience once more with Trigun Stampede. While it may not be the traditional type of anime that the original Trigun series was known for, Stampede has done the CGI Anime genre a favor by pushing it in a whole new direction.

However, for those hoping to jump into the fun, do they need to watch the original Trigun series before jumping into this new series, or is it its own original story? Or, could it possibly be a remake of the original series for a new audience to fall in love with? Let’s get ready, steady, and start rolling toward the answer.

Is Trigun Stampede A New Story, Or A Remake?

Thankfully, no prior Trigun experience is needed to enjoy this story in its entirety. While there may currently only be one episode available, fans are already applauding its crisp animation and stellar voice acting. For those hoping to jump into the story of the $60 Billion Man, Trigun Stampede is a retelling of the original Anime and Manga for a new generation, or for those hoping to revisit the franchise once more.

As the series continues to grow and evolve, fans will be able to revisit Vash and his comrades as they journey across No Man’s Land once again. It seems that this show follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing on Crunchyroll as soon as they are available, giving fans of the franchise the chance to catch up and stay in tune as quickly as possible.

As one of the newest anime to premiere on Crunchyroll, fans will have plenty to look forward to as the year continues. Alongside Trigun Stampede, fans of the NieR franchise have something to look forward to with the release of the NieR: Automata Anime to keep viewers occupied while waiting for the next episode of Stampede to go live.

Trigun Stampede is available exclusively on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023