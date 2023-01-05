When Does NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Release on Crunchyroll?

NieR: Automata is an extremely popular video game that fans have been begging be made into an anime for years. Finally, the day has come to watch the NieR: Automata anime! The anime is officially called NieR: Automata Ver1.1a and we finally know the exact date and time that it airs on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Release Date and Time

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be available on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2023, at 9:30am PT. The show will only air on Crunchyroll and, depending on your subscription tier, you’ll either be able to watch it right when it airs or a couple of hours after the air time.

Though it isn’t clear yet, we expect there to be around 12 to 13 or 24 to 25 episodes in total since that is the norm when it comes to the length of an anime’s season. There also might be multiple seasons since NieR: Automata famously has around 26 endings.

This also isn’t confirmed yet, but we guess that one episode will air a week. That means that you can expect to watch a new episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a every week on Saturday at 9:30am PT. NieR: Automata is one of our top 10 anime games on Xbox Series X|S and we can’t wait to watch the anime.

If you’ve never played NieR: Automata, there has never been a better time to get into it considering it is now available on Switch. Though the anime does come out quite soon, you can still enjoy a playthrough of NieR: Automata as you watch the show and wait for new episodes to premier.

Now you know exactly when to expect to watch NieR: Automata Ver1.1a on Crunchyroll! Be sure to clear your calendar, cancel all your plans, invite your friends over (or enjoy it alone), and get ready for a gorgeously animated anime of NieR: Automata.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023