Nier Automata Switch Release Date: When Does End of YorHa Edition Come to Nintendo Switch?

Nier: Automata is going to be getting a Nintendo Switch port and fans are overwhelmingly happy upon hearing this wonderful news and rightly so. They will now be able to play through one of their favorite experiences on the platform of their choosing. The Nintendo Partner Direct revealed this Switch version and along with that, there were plenty of other announcements for Switch users to get their adrenaline fuel for the day. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Nier: Automata Nintendo Switch release date for The End of YorHa Edition.

Nier Automata for Nintendo Switch Release Date

In terms of the actual release date, Nier: Automata The End of YorHa Edition will be available on October the 6th. That is only less than four months away and it’s amazing to think about the fact that Nintendo Switch fans will be diving into this mesmerizing experience very soon. Every player of the game will understand how beautiful the journey can be and there are a myriad of moments that you will recall forevermore. Playing through those moments on Nintendo Switch will be a joy for many!

So far from the reveal, it has also been confirmed that there will be new costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch available at launch with this specific edition of the game. The End of YorHa Edition can be preordered from today onwards so be sure to place your pre-order if you’re planning to get it at launch!

The Nintendo Partner (Showcase) Direct also had revealed games such as the Persona 3 Portable Edition, and even the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection also going to be arriving for Nintendo Switch.

Nier: Automata is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The End of YorHa Edition will arrive for Nintendo Switch on October the 6th.